Parallel Ligas for FC Barcelona men and women - FC Barcelona

Both the FC Barcelona men's and women's teams are closing in on their respective league titles, and in remarkably similar fashion. Both of them have 72 points and both of them are exactly 13 points clear of the team currently ranked second, which in both cases is Real Madrid.

Liverpool to rival Barça for Amrabat as they prepare midfield revamp - SPORT

Liverpool are increasingly aware that this summer has to be one of rebuilding. Even in April, Jürgen Klopp's side have no chance of winning any silverware. Languishing in mediocrity in the Premiership, crashing out of the Champions League against Real Madrid and out of both domestic cups.

How would Lionel Messi fit in at Barça? Here are coach Xavi's plans - SPORT

The possible return of Lionel Messi opens a footballing debate about his fit in Xavi's Barcelona. Does it make sense to bring back the player who defined the previous project after two years of reconstruction? Is it possible to sustain the high-pressing model with Leo? Will he fit in with Lewandowski? What position would he occupy?

Barcelona want USMNT's Sergiño Dest to be part of the Carrasco deal - SPORT

Barça have been planning for next season for some time now. The aim of the sporting department is to bring in their targets while spending as little money as possible. Messi, Gundogan and Íñigo Martínez would come as free agents, while Aubameyang could end up joing for free, too.

Barcelona pushing for Ilkay Gundogan after his Champions League show - SPORT

Barça no longer have any doubt that Ilkay Gundogan is the player they need to reinforce their midfield for the next sporting project. The German international's display in the Champions League against Bayern has reinforced the interest and Barca are going to press financially so that his incorporation does not escape.

Meeting planned with Pablo Torre to seal his Barca exit - SPORT

Barça and Pablo Torre's entourage will analyse his situation in the coming days to find the best solution for next season. The Blaugrana are sure that the footballer cannot spend another season without playing and want to move him on loan to a team in La Liga, since it is very probable that he will not get minutes next season at Barca.

Jordi Alba reinvents himself at Barcelona - SPORT

At a time when Xavi Hernandez has found an extra resource with the placement of Eric Garcia at defensive pivot - he did it in Elche with good results - the coach has also started to explore the possibility of Jordi Alba playing further forward, thus exploiting his best qualities.

Barca offer Xavi a two-year contract extension - SPORT

Xavi Hernández's entourage has held a first meeting with the club to discuss the coach's renewal. The harmony between all parties is good and an agreement is sure to be reached. Barça have offered him two more years on the contract, in addition to the one he has next season, so that Xavi will be the team's coach until the end of Joan Laporta's mandate.