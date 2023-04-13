Vinicius Junior: Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo is the player who has defended me the best

Vinicius Junior and Ronald Araujo’s rivalry has been a key feature of recent Clasicos betweeen Barcelona and Real Madrid and looks set to continue for a long while.

Araujo has already made it clear how highly he rates the Brazilian attacker and the feeling seems to be mutual.

Vinicius was asked about Araujo after helping Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

“He is the footballer who has defended me the best. He is very good and very strong, that’s why he plays for Barça,” he told reporters.

Araujo is in the midst of a stellar season for Barca, playing his part in a defence that has kept a rather astonishing 21 clean sheets in 28 La Liga games for Xavi’s side.

The Uruguyan signed a new deal at the club, almost a year ago now, that runs until 2026 and contains a 1 billion euro buyout clause, but is still waiting for it to be registered.