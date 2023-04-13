Chelsea ready to reignite interest in Barcelona forward Raphinha - report

One of the few players that big-spending Chelsea wanted and didn’t get in the last year was none other than Raphinha. The Barcelona forward was one of the biggest must-have players last year after impressing in the Premier League with Leeds, and Barca eventually won the pursuit.

Despite Raphinha making a consistent spot for himself in the starting lineup, even though that’s partially due to Ousmane Dembele being out injured, Barca could be willing to part with the Brazilian for the right price. And that’s where Chelsea comes in.

According to a report from Sport, Chelsea are keen on making a move for the forward in the summer transfer window. There probably aren’t many teams Barcelona would be willing to listen to for a move like this, but when moneybags Todd comes knocking, you listen.