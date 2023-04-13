 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xavi urges Barcelona to pursue Juan Foyth deal - report

The coach is adamant the right-back is the one

By Josh Suttr
Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona’s need for a right-back goes back as long as time itself. They still haven’t solved that position and Xavi wants that to change this summer.

According to a report from Sport, Xavi is really interested in Villarreal’s Juan Foyth. The Barca boss is keen on adding the Argentine to the squad heading into next season. It’s a rumor that keeps on cropping up and it seems that Xavi is convinced by the defender.

Part of the problem with this pursuit is that Villarreal isn’t that big on negotiating for him right now, so Barca might need to put out the buy-out clause of 60 million euros. Which, news flash, probably isn’t going to happen. Barca will likely need a change in heart from Villarreal for a deal to take place this summer.

