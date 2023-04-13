 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Inigo Martinez ‘has already signed’ two-year Barcelona deal - report

The defender WILL arrive in the summer

By Gill Clark
RCD Espanyol v Athletic Club - LaLiga Santander Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Athletic defender Inigo Martinez has reportedly already signed a two-year deal with Barcelona and will move when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Relevo are reporting that Martinez has put pen to paper on a deal already and will move to the Camp Nou in the summer.

The report also states that Martinez had a medical at the club “a month ago” and signed his Barcelona contract this week.

Martinez will received a slightly improved salary at Barcelona and has been brought in with Xavi keen to add a left-footed center-back to his squad.

There’s a claim that Xavi is thinking about using three center-backs at times next season, as he wants to exploit Alejandro Balde’s attacking potential.

Martinez arrives with bags of experience, from spells with Real Sociedad and Athletic, and with a desire to add some trophies to his cabinet in the final years of his career.

