Borussia Monchengladbach confirm Barcelona-target Marcus Thuram will leave this summer

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that Marcus Thuram will be leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Thuram is one of a host of players who have been linked with a move to Barcelona this season, and his status as a free agent could well tempt the Catalans.

Here’s that the Bundesliga side have had to say:

“We were in open contact with both players [Thuram and Ramy Bensebaini] and knew the current status,” said director Roland Virkus. “It’s a shame that they won’t be extending their expiring contracts because both have given us a lot in the past four years. And we also understand that our fans are disappointed that the two are not staying. “But in recent years it has always been part of our path to get such talented players, to develop them further – and at some point to let them go because we can’t keep them forever. “Ideally, we can achieve an attractive fee with these transfers. It is of course not good that this is not the case now. But: Both boys are players who can make the difference. Both have helped us athletically in recent years and are still doing so.”

Thuram has scored 16 goals in 27 outings for Gladbach so far this season in all competitions and was also part of the France squad at World Cup 2022.

The striker’s father is none one than Lilian, who has already admitted it would be a dream for his son to follow in his footsteps and play for Barcelona.

