Barcelona call up Lamal Yamine for first-team training suspension

Xavi has called up starlet Lamine Yamal for first-team training after Barcelona after he returned from a four-game ban for a discipline breach while on Spain Under-17 duty.

The teenager is widely regarded as the next big thing to emerge from La Masia but was disciplined by the club for his behaviour.

Now his punishment has been served, it seems Barca are busy pampering the youngster, and have called him up to the last few first-team training sessions.

Xavi is thought to be a big admirer of the youngster, and it’s even been thought he could get his first-team debut before the end of the season.

Barca are also thought to be keen to include him in their pre-season plans, with the hope he can make the breakthrough into the first team in the near future.

The Catalans are also keen to secure his future. Yamal can sign professional terms when he turns 16, and Barca are eager to make sure that such a promising talent does not slip away.