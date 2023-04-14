Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre linked with loan move to Rangers

No sooner had Pablo Torre been linked with a loan move, than the rumor mill starting thinking about where he might end up.

The first name on the list appears to be Scottish Premier League side Rangers. It’s not the most obvious choice but Mundo Deportivo reckon Glasgow is an option.

Rangers apparently were keen on Torre before and could reignite their interest at the end of the season if Barca decide to let the youngster move away.

The report also notes how Rangers have enjoyed success this season with a loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman.

The 20-year-old has scored 12 times in 40 appearances for Rangers, perhaps offering Torre hope that Scotland can be a good destination for him to continue his career.

Torre has struggled for game time this season, making just one start, and even that came in a Champions League dead rubber against Viktoria Plzen.