10 games to win La Liga - FC Barcelona

There are just ten games left in La Liga 2022/23, and unless things go diabolically wrong, at some point during that spell Barça will be confirmed as champions for what would be the 27th time.

When and where to watch Getafe v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

This Sunday brings a trip to Getafe in La Liga. It's an early 4.15pm start local time and the global guide below shows what that means in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

How Barca are handling the delicate Lamine Yamal situation - SPORT

Lamine Yamal is one of the jewels of the Barça youth academy. Because of his quality and his tricky play, he is destined to be one of the great players in the first team in the coming years. That is why the club wants to take care of the smallest detail with him.

Xavi wants Barcelona to do all they can to sign Villarreal's Juan Foyth - SPORT

The signing of a right-back at is an absolute priority for Barcelona. The coaching staff are clear that both Koundé and Araujo must move to the centre-back position, so a specialist with whom they can compete with total guarantees must be brought in.

Chelsea open door to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departure - SPORT

Between April and May they could announce the departure of up to five players, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker has spent practically the whole season on the sidelines and wants to return to Barça next season.

Barça among European clubs keen on young Croatian talent Vuskovic - SPORT

One of the objectives set by FC Barcelona's sporting management and scouting department is to capture young talent to complement the players trained in the club's youth ranks. Footballers with a high potential to reinforce the first team in the near future. In this sense, one of the names of whom there are good reports on and who is generating interest is Luka Vuskovic.

Lesson learned by Barça midfielder Pedri after failed comeback - SPORT

Pedri is getting better all the time. At 20 years of age, he has already had many experiences in the world of football. The hardest ones have been injuries. The last one hurt him a lot. A relapse that has served as a lesson to get to know his body better and never to rush again.

Chelsea are back in the race to sign the Barcelona forward Raphinha - SPORT

Chelsea missed out on Raphinha last year, but they have not forgot about him. The London club have already expressed their interest in signing the Brazilian in the upcoming summer transfer window and Barcelona are aware of this.

Barcelona's decision with young PSV midfielder Xavi Simons - SPORT

Xavi Simons's impressive season at PSV Eindhoven is not going unnoticed in Europe and he has been linked to many clubs, including Barcelona.