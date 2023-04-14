Barcelona worried about Dest’s situation at AC Milan - report

Barcelona are reportedly concerned that Sergino Dest has been given permission by AC Milan to leave the club for a United States friendly against Mexico. In case you aren’t aware, Milan are in the midst of a Champions League quarter-final and a top-four battle in Serie A.

The fact that Dest was given permission to head back to the States means it looks like he’s falling out of favor even further at Milan. The full-back seems to no longer be a part of plans at Milan and that puts Barca in a difficult position regarding his future

Dest is only 22 years old and has managed to lose squad positions at both Barcelona and now Milan. How Barcelona deal with his contract long-term is murky at best. They had hoped Milan would sign him permanently but the Rossoneri don’t seem interested in a long-term deal and now he’ll likely be on his way back to Barca this summer.