Ilkay Gundogan’s agent denies a move to Barcelona is ‘practically complete’

Ilkay Gundogan’s agent has played down reports that the Manchester City man has all but signed on at Barcelona for next season.

It’s been claimed Barcelona are near to terms on a deal that would see the Manchester City midfielder move to the Camp Nou on a free transfer summer. The German midfielder has been one of the key pieces of the Pep Guardiola reign at City since he arrived.

Sport are reporting that a two-year-deal with an additional option year that would see the German earn €12m a season is “practically complete.”

However, his agent, Ilhan Gündogan says that the speculation is all a bit premature.

“I am surprised at where the stories come from about a deal closed for many weeks. There is still no agreement with any club. It is not yet decided where he will play in the next few years,” he said. “Ilkay can still win three major trophies this season as Manchester City captain. That’s the only thing he’s focused on right now.” Source | AS

Gündogan would be a fantastic signing for Barcelona. Despite having a few world-class midfielders, they don't have much depth at the position. Gündogan would fortify the Barcelona midfield as one of the best in Europe.