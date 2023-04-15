Sporting take up option to sign Trincao from Barcelona - report

Francisco Trincao will stay at Sporting after the Portuguese side reportedly took up the option in his contract to sign the winger permanently.

The Barcelona youngster moved on loan in the summer transfer window, in a slightly complicated transfer, that included a purchase option.

It’s now being widely reported that Sporting have already taken up the option even though there are still a few months left of the 2022-23 season.

Francisco Trincão, Sporting player on a permanent deal as expected since last summer agreement. #FCB



Barcelona will receive €7m plus €3m as loan fee already paid. This deal is just for 50% player’s rights, as Sporting clarified last July. pic.twitter.com/faPRNk1VUn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2023

It was previously reported that the Trincao deal will include a buy-back option for Barcelona should they decide they fancy taking the 23-year-old back to the Camp Nou in the future.

The winger has featured regularly for Sporting this season, who are fourth in the standings, and has scored 11 goals in all competitions for the Portuguese side.

Three of those came recently in a 4-3 win for Sporting, as Trincao netted the first hat-trick of his professional career.