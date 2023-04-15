Barcelona expecting Dembele to return against Rayo Vallecano - report

Barcelona are reportedly hoping that Ousmane Dembele will make his long-awaited return from injury against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Dembele’s been out since January and Barca aren’t taking any risks when it comes to reintroducing the French international to the squad.

Diario Sport reckon he’ll miss the next two games against Getafe and Atletico Madrid but will then be available for Xavi to use again on April 26.

Dembele has been missed over the last few months. It was originally thought he’d only miss around six weeks but his recovery has taken far longer.

Barcelona have found it tough going in front of goal without Dembele. Robert Lewandowski has missed the Frenchman and is lacking sharpness but remains the league’s top scorer.

Raphinha initially hit form after coming into the team in place of Dembele but has fizzled out a little recently, while Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres have both only scored once in La Liga in 2023.