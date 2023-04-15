Preparations continue for the game away at Getafe - FC Barcelona

Barça continue their preparations to be in the best possible shape for their next La Liga fixture which comes on Sunday away at Getafe. The blaugranes will be looking to maintain, or even extent, their 13 point lead in the table over their nearest rivals with a victory in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in a game that kicks off at 4.15pm CEST.

10 games to go, 10 things to know - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are way ahead of the pack as they head into the home straight. Here's a decalogue of essentials about the chase to the finish line

Tottenham ready to make Barça's Ansu Fati their most expensive signing - SPORT

Ansu Fati could be one of the big names of the summer transfer window. His ostracism at Barcelona, the latest comments from his father hinting at a possible exit and the need for the Catalan side to bring in cash are the perfect ingredients for talk of his departure. All the focus is on the Premier League and now it seems that Tottenham could be willing to bid for Ansu and make the most expensive signing in their history.

AS: Araujo's Barcelona contract is not in jeopardy this summer - SPORT

Barcelona first team player Ronald Araújo will not be a free agent on July 1 if the Catalan club are not able to register his contract within the economic margins left by La Liga, according to information from the newspaper 'AS'.

Sporting pay Barça €7m for Trincao... and could now sell him for more - SPORT

Sporting Lisbon are close to making Francisco Trincao's move official. The Portuguese club have already activated the option to buy the player and paid seven million euros to Barça once they confirmed their mathematical permanence in the Portuguese flight next season.

Leeds United among Premier League clubs keen on Barça's Abde - SPORT

Ez Abde's future is still up in the air and will remain so for the next few months. Barcelona hold the winger in very high regard in part because of the season he is having on loan at Osasuna. He will return in the summer and the Catalan club want him to do the pre-season as a Blaugrana; however, whether he has a place in the first team will depend on the sporting and economic needs.

Bayern Munich tracking Gavi's contract situation with Barcelona - SPORT

Gavi, 18, is very clear that he wants to stay at Barça and does not want to listen to offers or hear about the possibility of being released after June if he cannot register his new contract, but his agent, Iván de la Peña, has been approached by other clubs. Without making any formal offer, but letting him know that if Gavi cannot be registered, they are willing to acquire his services.

Barcelona planning to take the 2023 Joan Gamper Trophy to Basel - SPORT

FC Barcelona are considering taking the 58th edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy to Basel (Switzerland). It would be the first time that the tournament, which was launched in the summer of 1966, would be played outside Catalonia.