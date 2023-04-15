Barcelona Femeni on brink of title after thrashing Atletico

Barcelona Femeni are on the brink of a fourth straight league title after beating Atletico Madrid 4-0 on Saturday at the Estadí Johan Cruyff.

The defending champions can be crowned champions on Sunday if Real Madrid fail to beat Real Betis in their fixture.

Atletico arrived on the back of a 12-match unbeaten run but were comfortably swatted aside by the hosts.

Aitana Bonmati opened the scoring in the first half, before Vicky Lopez and Caroline Graham Hansen made it 3-0 after the break. Aitana then grabbed a second late on to secure the win.

Barca now sit top and are 16 points clear of Madrid. The Catalans have won all 25 games this season in the league, scoring an astonishing 105 goals and conceding just five.

Yet the team’s focus will now switch to Europe. Next up for Barca Femeni are two games against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Blues knocked out holders Lyon in the last round and will provide a stiff test.