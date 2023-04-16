WELCOME TO THE COLISEUM ALFONSO PÉREZ!!! The cozy home of Getafe in the Spanish capital is the site of a big La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to end a two-game winless streak in all competitions and continue their march to the league title. Barça can take another massive step towards clinching the championship with a win, but Getafe know how to make it tough for Barça and are desperate for a result in their gith against relegation. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 29

Date/Time: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 4.15pm CET (Barcelona), 3.15pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 10.15am ET, 7.15pm PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Madrid, Spain

Referee: Juan Luis Pulido Santana

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Viaplay Sports 2 (UK), Not Available (Canada, Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!