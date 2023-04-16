20-man squad for Getafe - FC Barcelona

Another important game on Sunday as FC Barcelona aim to maintain their lead at the top of the table. Xavi Hernández and the squad travel to the Community of Madrid to take on Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium (kickoff 4.15pm) to fulfil this matchday 29 league fixture.

