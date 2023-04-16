Barcelona’s lead at the top of the La Liga table has been cut to 11 points with nine games left in the season as the Blaugrana have now gone three straight games without winning or scoring thanks to a goalless draw away to Getafe on Sunday afternoon in Madrid. Barça once again had a terrible offensive performance and were lucky to rescue a point, and despite still being massive favorites they continue to limp towards the finish line in the title race.

FIRST HALF

The opening 45 minutes were tough to watch as it became clear early on that both teams were going to foul the hell out of each other and not play a lot of football. There was plenty of physicality and intensity without the ball from both sides, but neither had good ideas of what to do in possession and resorted to backwards passes, aimless long balls and crosses into the box to create chances.

Barça ended up having the better opportunities despite playing downright disgusting attacking football, and could have easily scored three different times: two of them came on the same play as both Raphinha and Alejandro Balde hit the post, and Robert Lewandowski nearly scored a beautiful header but David Soria made a great save just before halftime.

Getafe had a couple of good moments with headers after set pieces but never really came close to scoring, and an ugly game was goalless at the break with Barça needing a lot of improvement to get the goals and the victory.

SECOND HALF

The second half was more of the same, with Barça struggling to create meaningful offense and Getafe content with staying solid at the back and not taking too many risks to rescue a valuable point in their relegation scrap.

Xavi Hernández made two attacking substitutions with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati coming on along with a change in formation, but those alterations did little to improve the Blaugrana in possession.

Their only good moments continued to come only with crosses into the box, and it was hard to see a winning goal from either side as we entered the final 10 minutes and the game seemed destined for a draw.

And that’s exactly what we got as the final whistle came to give each team a point after another horrible game. Barça are playing terrible football, Xavi is providing zero answers, and we are one more bad result away from a very nervous, very unnecessary finish to the title race.

Atlético Madrid at home and Rayo Vallecano away are the next two opponents. Surely Barça won’t screw this up, right? RIGHT?!

Getafe: Soria; Djené, Duarte, Alderete; Suárez (Álvarez 83’), Maksimovic (Algobia 76’), Milla, Iglesias (Portu 67’); Mayoral, Ünal (Villar 83’), Munir (Aleñá 76’)

Goals: None

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto (Eric 18’), Araujo, Kounde, Alba (Fati 68’); Kessie (Ferran 68’), Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha (Torre 88’), Lewandowski, Balde

Goals: None