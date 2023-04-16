Sergi Roberto forced off injured for Barcelona against Getafe

Sergi Roberto has added to Barcelona’s injury problems after being forced off early in Sunday’s La Liga clash at Getafe.

The versatile vegeran was named in the starting XI but pulled up holding the back of his leg and was seen signalling to the bench to be replaced.

Xavi sent on Eric Garcia in his place and could now be without Roberto for a little while. There’s no word yet on the nature of the injury or how much time he may miss.

Roberto now joins Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen and Ousmane Dembele on Barcelona’s injury list ahead of the final few weeks of the season.

It is thought that Pedri and De Jong could be available next time out, against Atletico Madrid, but Dembele and Christensen are expected to be out for a while longer.

Barca host Atletico next in La Liga and also face Rayo and Real Betis before the end of the month.