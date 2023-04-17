Alemany ‘convinced’ Gavi will finish his career at Barcelona

Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany spoke about Gavi ahead of Sunday’s bore draw with Getafe in La Liga.

There’s been speculation this week that Premier League big-spenders Chelsea fancy signing Gavi on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Alemany says he’s not worried about the situation regarding Gavi’s contract and thinks he’ll spend his entire career at the Camp Nou.

“Gavi renewed at the time for four seasons and he has three more to go, he’s sure he’s going to honour his contract. We are convinced that he is going to finish his career at Barca. There is no problem,” he said. “When the transfer window closes, we are already thinking about the next one. This is part of the show. That’s nice for the fans, but we work all year long to be in a good position for the market. Now we have to focus on the team and the competition, on winning the title as soon as possible. There will be a long summer for signings.” Source | DAZN

Gavi’s contract is one of several Barca need to sort out at the end of the season. Ronald Araujo is still waiting to have his new deal registered, while Barca are also thought to be keen to extend Alejandro Balde’s deal.