Raphinha opens up on Barcelona frustrations after another stroppy substitution

Barcelona forward Raphinha threw another strop after being taken off against Getafe on Sunday but defended himself after the game.

The Brazilian was seen angrily remonstrating as he went off and was then pictured apparently sulking after the final whistle as he sat down by the bench.

It’s not the first time he’s shown his frustrations at being taken off, and indeed he said last time it wouldn’t happen again, but he now says he just can’t help himself.

“The last time I was angry I said that I would try to make it the last time, but it is difficult,” he said. “It’s difficult because you like to be on the field and help the team win. We needed a goal to win. It’s normal, the anger of the game. We were drawing and it bothers me a bit. I like to continue on the pitch. “It’s a result we don’t like, but we don’t have to lower our heads either. It’s a point that in the end could be important. Of course we want to score and win but there will be tough games like this. It was complicated, the pitch was dry, the opponent is very good. We had a bit of bad luck.” Source | DAZN

Raphinha and the rest of Barcelona forwards are all really struggling right now. The team have now failed to score in their last three matches and an improvement is needed quickly.