Getafe 0-0 FC Barcelona: A bittersweet point - FC Barcelona

Barça were held to a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s visit to Getafe, and coupled with Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory at Cadiz the day before it means the lead in La Liga has been cut from 13 points to 11. That’s still a fabulous position to be in, but is a warning that the season is far from over.

Ansu Fati makes first century - FC Barcelona

It was a big day for Ansu Fati at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday after coming on in the second half of the 0-0 draw against Getafe. It was his 100th appearance for the Barça senior team, coming over three years after his debut against Betis back on 25 August 2019.

Xavi: 'We lack clarity in the last metres' - FC Barcelona

The Barça Coach, Eric Garcia and Ter Stegen offer their thoughts ahead of the draw in Getafe

Barça Atlètic 3-0 SD Logroñés: Well placed for the playoffs - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic looked good on Saturday. Arnau Tenas looked especially good in goal. Roberto scored a brace. And the Barça reserves are momentarily third in the league and in an increasingly more powerful position in the hunt for promotion to the second division next season.

Sergi Roberto injury adds to Barca problems - SPORT

Bad news for Barça on their visit to Getafe. Xavi Hernandez has seen his side suffer a new injury - this time to Sergi Roberto. The home-grown player had to go off injured in the 18th minute of the match against Getafe after feeling a pinch in the back of his thigh after a race with Juan Iglesias.

Xavi complains about Getafe pitch: It's difficult, bad for the spectacle - SPORT

It is not the first time, nor will it be the last. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, although he knows that he will be criticised for it, has always defended that it is important that the pitch conditions encourage good football.

Getafe coach Quique responds to Xavi's complaints about the pitch - SPORT

Barça coach Xavi admitted in the post-match press conference that the dry grass didn't help his team at all. He added that it was no excuse and that the key to the match was his team's lack of ideas. But neither the state of the pitch nor the schedule helped.

Another monumental Raphinha tantrum in Barça's Getafe stalemate - SPORT

Raphinha starred in the final stretch of the Barcelona's goalless draw against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in La Liga on Sunday. However, the Brazilian forward showed his anger when he was substituted for Pablo Torre in the latter stages of the match.

Alemany clear that Gavi will be staying at Barca - SPORT

FC Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany spoke to DAZN in the build-up to the Getafe-Barça La Liga game and spoke about Gavi's future and the chances of him leaving the club next summer.