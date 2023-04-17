Lamine Yamal shines with double on return to action for Barcelona’s Juvenil A

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal returned to action with Juvenil A after suspension in some style, grabbing two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win.
Yamal had been sanctioned by the club for a discipline breach while on international duty with the Spain Under-17 side.
Barca banned the teenager for four games but have since brought him back into the fold, with Xavi calling him up for several training sessions with the first-team.
Yamal then made his return to competitive action at the weekend as the Under-19 team came from 3-1 down to beat Mallorca 4-3.
Here’s a look at Yamal’s first goal
Lamine Yamal’s goal for Juvenil A today. pic.twitter.com/GRFmzrLJJv— ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) April 16, 2023
And here’s the second which is very nice indeed.
Lamine Yamal’s Golazo in the dying minutes of the game to win it. pic.twitter.com/KP4OLFUnOD— ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) April 16, 2023
It’s a strong response from the 15-year-old to his ban and one which will surely thrill everyone at Barca. Yamal has now played 28 matches this season, scoring eight times and picking up eight assists.
