Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto could miss rest of season with hamstring injury

Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Roberto has suffered a hamstring injury after seeing the midfielder forced off early against Getafe at the weekend.

Roberto started the game at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez but pulled up in the first half and was replaced by Eric Garcia.

MEDICAL NEWS | Tests carried out this morning have shown that Sergi Roberto has a left hamstring injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/dk0pp0VioO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 17, 2023

Roberto now joins Barca’s injured list and there are reports already that his season could now be over.

Diario AS are reporting that Roberto is expected to miss the next 5-6 weeks which means he may well have already played his last game of the season for Barca.

Roberto has made 30 appearances this season under Xavi, scoring four goals and contributing three assists.

Xavi has backed him continually since taking over and made it clear he thinks the criticism the 31-year-old has received is unfair.

Roberto signed a one-year contract extension early this season which will keep him at the club until 2024.