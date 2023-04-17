Barcelona get triple fitness boost ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona have received a fitness boost with Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele all taking part in Monday’s session.

The trio have been badly missed by Barca in recent weeks but are closing in on a return to first-team action.

It is hoped that Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will both be available for the team’s next game against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

De tornada als entrenaments pic.twitter.com/HyYriZDb1H — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) April 17, 2023

Dembele’s involvement seems a little more doubtful. Reports have claimed Barca may wait until the games against either Rayo or Real Betis to bring back the Frenchman.

Barcelona head into the clash against Atletico without a goal in their last three games and facing an away side on a good run of form.

Diego Simeone’s men have won their last six matches in a row in La Liga, scoring 15 goals along the way and conceding just three.