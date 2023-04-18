Barcelona set to discuss new contract with Ousmane Dembele - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to start contract talks with Ousmane Dembele soon in a bid to secure the Frenchman’s long-term future.

Dembele only signed a two-year extension last summer and there’s already been speculation he could be on the move at the end of the season.

Recent reports have claimed contract talks with Barca have broken down, but the latest update from Fabrizio Romano suggests all is well.

Romano reckons that both Barca and Dembele are eager to continue together and are planning to sit down and talk about the future soon.

Ousmane Dembélé, one of few players Barcelona consider ‘untouchable’ this summer. #FCB



Recent stats are showing his importance for Xavi’s team and for Lewandowski’s goal rate: Lewy scores an average of 0’96 goals per game with him on the pitch and 0’38 whithout him. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2023

Dembele had been enjoying regular football this season until he suffered an injury in January that has kept him sidelined since.

The Frenchman is expected back soon but he has been missed while he’s been out, particularly by Robert Lewandowski.

Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati haven’t really been able to step up consistently, and Xavi will be eager to have the winger back in action as soon as possible.