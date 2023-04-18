Barcelona’s home shirt for 2023-24 season leaked

The first images of Barcelona’s proposed new kit for next season are being leaked, with the Catalans set for a fairly classic design.

The information comes as always, from the folks at Footy Headlines, who claim to have the first proper images of next season’s home shirts.

As you can see, the shirt features wide Blaugrana stripes with the Nike and Spotify logos shown in white.

JUST IN: First proper images of Barcelona’s home kit for next season. @Footy_Headlines #FCB pic.twitter.com/gOK7YDDU3N — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) April 17, 2023

There’s also a key bit of detail included in next season’s effort. The stripes apparently have a “diamond pattern” along the edges which is inspired by the old diamond shaped logo the women’s team used to use.

Footy Headlines reckons the colors used are “Noble Red and Deep Royal” which are the same as used in the 2017 and 2021 kits and also look like those from the 1970s.

We’re likely to see more leaks in the coming weeks, as the kit is due to be released in June.

What do you think of the latest kit leak? Love it? Hate it? Total meh? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!