Joan Laporta refutes allegations that FC Barcelona attempted to adulterate La Liga - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona president defends club's innocence by presenting documentary evidence and insists that the findings of the compliance enquiry have found nothing to suggest any kind of criminal offence

Dembélé, Pedri and De Jong train with the group - FC Barcelona

Following Sunday's 0-0 draw at Getafe's Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, the FC Barcelona squad were back on the training ground on Monday morning for a recovery session.

Sergi Roberto has hamstring injury - FC Barcelona

Tests performed this Monday morning on Sergi Roberto have revealed that he has indeed injured his left hamstring, specifically the biceps femoral muscle in the thigh. He will be unavailable for selection until he has recovered from the problem.

Fabricio Diaz's agent meets with Barca - SPORT

Fabricio Diaz's agent, Martin Rodriguez Nader, was at Barça's headquarters this morning to discuss the situation of the midfielder, a player that the Blaugrana coaches like a lot. The 20-year-old has been followed in recent months with special attention as the Blaugrana club are convinced that he could function as a pivot in the Barça team. His price tag is around 6 million euros.

Barça chief Laporta lashes out at Madrid: They are the team of the regime - SPORT

Joan Laporta came out on Monday to clear up all the doubts about the 'Negreira case' and took the opportunity to send a clear message to Real Madrid, who joined the case against Barcelona, something that the president of the Catalan club defined as "an unprecedented exercise of cynicism."

Barcelona's preseason taking shape with Los Angeles to play host - SPORT

FC Barcelona continue to work on their pre-season tour. The marketing department does so in conjunction with the club's sporting department. The plans are not yet finalised but little by little they are taking shape. The idea is to start on the 19th of July and finish on the 30th of the same month.