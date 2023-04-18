Barcelona add Rasmus Hojlund and Gift Orban to list of summer targets - report

Barcelona have reportedly added Rasmus Hojlund and Gift Orban to their list of attacking targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Catalans want to bring in a new forward but know they have little room to manoeuvre because of financial fair play.

Vitor Roque keeps on being mentioned, but it’s thought he’ll cost around 50 million euros, which means Barca are also considering cheaper alternatives.

Diario Sport reckon that Hojlund is certainly one player who could be an option. The Atalanta forward moved to Serie A last summer in a deal worth €17m after shining for Sturm Graz.

Hojlund has gone on to score eight times for his new side and also shone in recent Euro qualifiers with five goals in two matches for Denmark.

Comparisons with Erling Haaland have already been made, not least by manager manager Gian Piero Gasperini, who has tipped his new signing for the very top.

“He has very similar characteristics to Haaland, not just his face. He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard,” he said. “Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day.”

Sport seem to think that Hojlund could be brought in for a fairly “moderate” fee despite the buzz that’s currently surrounding the attacker.

Orban is another option and one that is likely to be much cheaper. He’s bagged 17 goals in 16 games for Genk and has impressed those scouts sent to watch him.