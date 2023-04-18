 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona tiring of Raphinha’s attitude - report

The Brazilian’s frustrations have been evident

By Josh Suttr
FC Barcelona v Girona FC - LaLiga Santander Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Well, as the great online sleuth would say, HERE. WE. GO. Barcelona are reportedly growing frustrated and tired of Raphinha’s attitude when it comes to being substituted and complaints in general.

The latest incident occurred in the all too exciting draw with Getafe. The Brazilian played nearly the entire match, 87 minutes, yet still reacted dramatically when he was brought off in the ending minutes.

There’s also a suggestion that there have been a few incidents in training that haven’t done well with the club and have led Xavi to intervene and tell Raphinha to calm down.

Now, one could argue that his frustration stemmed from the club playing with no offensive creativity of fluidity, but Barca are tired of this occurring since it doesn’t seem like a one-off. The seeds are being planted for the exit of Raphina and these sorts of frustrations leaking from the Barca camp are just the beginning.

