Barcelona dressing room confident of Lionel Messi’s return - report

The Barcelona dressing room is reportedly growing in its belief that Lionel Messi will return to the Camp Nou this summer. The lack of scuttlebutt around a PSG extension or a move to Saudi Arabia have left those at the club convinced Messi desires a return to the club.

What remains is Barcelona figuring out their financial difficulties to the point wherein Messi can return without setting off fire alarms everywhere. President Joan Laporta also needs to mend fences with Messi should he hope for a smooth transition.

Team-mates getting the feeling that Messi wants a return isn’t surprising. Messi wines and dines with a good number of players on the Barca roster so they would get a sense of his desires. Let’s just hope the bosses and finance department can make some magic happen.