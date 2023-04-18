Ansu Fati celebrates reaching 100 appearances for Barcelona

Ansu Fati made his 100th appearance for Barcelona on Sunday against Getafe and the club have celebrated by handing him a special shirt.

Captain Sergio Busquets did the honors in front of the whole squad on Tuesday as Barca made a fuss of their young star.

We all know Fati’s had a tough time reaching 100 games, due to injuries, but he spoke at his pride at reaching the landmark.

“Reaching the 100 games milestone makes me very proud. One always dreams about it but it’s hard to imagine actually reaching it,” he said. “It makes me and my family very proud as it’s something unique. A standout moment was my debut. That’s when it all started. That’s a day I’ll never forget. Yes it was a very special and emotional day.”

Fati also looked ahead to the rest of the campaign and the prospect of picking up the league title for the first time in his career.

“We’ve very close to winning the league. There are only nine games left to play. We need to continue to work to win, what in my case, would be my first league title,” he added. “I’ve been with the first team now for three seasons, so it would be a unique achievement. It’s merit to what we’ve done all seasons. There’s very little to go, we need to give a 100%.” Source | Barca TV

Barcelona are back in action on Sunday at the Camp Nou against Atletico Madrid.