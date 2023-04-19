Ilkay Gundogan says he still hasn’t made a decision on his future amid Barcelona rumors

Ilkay Gundogan says he hasn’t yet made a decision on his future amid speculation he will leave Manchester City on a free transfer this summer.

Barcelona are thought to be eager to bring in the Germany international and are thought to have already met his agent for talks.

Gundogan says negotiations are going on but he has not yet decided where he’ll be playing his football next season.

“There are talks in the background, I think it’s normal, but without going into too much detail there’s nothing decided yet so the talks continue and if there’s a decision you guys will be the first to know.”

The latest update on the saga came from The Times this week who claimed that Barcelona “are growing increasingly confident” of signing Gundogan.

Barca spoke to the midfielder’s camp last week and feel optimistic he will be at the club next season.