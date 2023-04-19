Lionel Messi has four options for next season - report

Lionel Messi’s future continues to dominate headlines ahead of the summer transfer window with his contract at PSG slowly ticking down.

The latest update on the GOAT comes from Diario Sport who reckon the Argentine has four options when it comes to next season.

Staying at PSG is, obviously, one option. The Ligue 1 club are thought to have made an offer which has not been ruled out by the World Cup winner. However, he may have to take a pay-cut for FFP reasons.

Another option is a move to Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal are said to be willing to throw cash at Messi and reignite the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. There’s an offer floating around worth a whopping 400 million.

Inter Miami are also keen on Messi and have already made that clear. It’s thought Messi quite fancies the idea of a season or two in Major League Soccer but maybe not quite yet.

And then there’s Barcelona. Speculation is growing that Barcelona and Messi both want a reunion this summer but no-one really know if the Catalans can make it happen.

Barca needs to raise income, free up space on the wage bill and (probably) talk nicely to Javier Tebas.

The club also needs to register new contracts for Gavi and Ronald Araujo and hand out new deals to Alejandro Balde and Ousmane Dembele which further complicates matters.