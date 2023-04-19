Barcelona starlet Estanis Pedrola wanted on loan by Osasuna - report

Osasuna have reportedly asked Barcelona if they can take Estanis Pedrola on loan next season.

Pedrola is back from injury this season and has shone for Barca Atletic. He’s also been called up to the first-team squad several times and has been praised by Xavi.

The youngster seems to have a bright future at the club but could head off on loan to continue his development.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Osasuna are keen, and Barca think the club may be a good option given that Ez Abde has enjoyed a good spell there this season.

Estanis is contracted to Barcelona until 2024, but the club are thought to be keen to secure his long-term future and hand him a new deal.

Abde signed a new deal at Barca, with an increased buy-out clause, before heading off to Osasuna in the summer and it seems Estanis could follow in his footsteps.