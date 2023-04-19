One more game to match clean sheet record - FC Barcelona

Barça are incredibly hard to score against in 2022/23. The last two games may have ended 0-0, which were not the best results, but the team is still 11 points clear at the top of the table and amazingly, the goals against count is still in single figures.

Ansu Fati celebrates 100th game for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Last Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Ansu Fati came on in the 68th minute as a replacement for Franck Kessie. It was a very special moment, because it marked the player's 100th appearance in an FC Barcelona jersey.

Alexia Putellas, National Sports Prize for Best Sportswoman in the World - FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas has another prize for her rapidly expanding collection. At the Premios Nacionales del Deporte 2021, held in Madrid and attended by the King and Queen of Spain, she was joined by club president Joan Laporta and the director responsible for women's football Xavier Puig.

Barcelona target Gündogan admits he is "negotiating" his future - SPORT

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, who could leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, has spoken about his future (possibly at FC Barcelona), although he has not specified whether he will continue in the Premier League or start a new adventure elsewhere.

The Barça dressing room feels Lionel Messi's return is getting closer - SPORT

Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona continues to be talked about. The Argentine has still not renewed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and has not taken a step forward to accept offers from the United States or Saudi Arabia. All this has increased the illusion around Barça of a possible return, including inside the Blaugrana dressing room.

Inter asked Barça about defenders Umtiti, Lenglet and Eric Garcia - SPORT

Inter Milan and Barcelona have been talking since January about possible operations between clubs that are favourable to the interests of all involved. If in the January window, the Italian club asked for Franck Kessié and an exchange with Brozovic was studied. In their more recent visit to Barcelona, Inter's delegates showed an interest in centre-backs who will leave the Blaugrana this summer.

Barça's search for a new striker leads them to Hojlund and Gift Orban - SPORT

Barça are convinced that they will be able to make signings this summer after the economic viability plan presented to LaLiga. The club have very clear objectives and hopes to achieve a strategic addition in attack. Xavi wants to add more goals to his side and Barça want to go for the profile of a young player, who can progress at Spotify Camp Nou and end up becoming a world star.