Barcelona duo Alemany and Cruyff spotted at Chelsea but who were they watching?

Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff were spotted at Chelsea on Tuesday as they took in the Champions League clash between the Blues and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

The presence of the duo at the match promptly made the rumor mill wonder - just which players were the dynamic duo spying on?

☎️ Quedó buena noche en London para hacer negocios #mercato pic.twitter.com/PmuFYvIOCQ — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) April 18, 2023

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keeps on being linked with a Barca return, particularly as he’s not even been included in Chelsea’s Champions League squad. An exit seems inevitable at the end of the season.

Diario Sport reckon that N’Golo Kante, who will be a free agent this summer as things stand, is also a possibility after returning to action recently after a long injury lay-off.

The duo are not the only players the rumor mill is thinking about. Mundo Deportivo reckon Barca might also still be interested in Cesar Azpilicueta despite missing out on him last summer when he signed a new deal.

Chelsea look set for an intriguing summer after spending a fortune this season and suffering a disastrous campaign. A bloated squad will need trimming and clubs will be looking to take advantage of their situation.