Elche’s complaint about Barcelona midfielder Gavi is dismissed

Elche’s complaint about Gavi’s eligibility in Barcelona’s recent 4-0 win over the division’s bottom side has been official dismissed by the RFEF’s Competition Committee.

The club had, for reasons best known to themselves, decided to file a complaint claiming Gavi was ineligible for the game after his first-team registration was cancelled.

Gavi played 68 minutes of the win, picking up an assist, as Barca cruised to victory at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

After the match, Elche decided they were unhappy with the teenager’s situation and felt he shouldn’t have featured because of his contract situation.

The matter has now been investigated and the complaint rightly dismissed.

The RFEF found that Gavi is registered with a youth license which means “at no time, therefore, was the player’s licence cancelled.”

Gavi “met all the conditions required” to play the match and “was duly registered and in possession of a license obtained during the periods established by the Regulations.”

Elche now have 10 days to file an appeal but may be better off focusing on their own problems. The team are 14 points adrift at the bottom of the table and destined for relegation.