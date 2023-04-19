Tebas offers Barcelona hope of possible Lionel Messi return

La Liga president Javier Tebas has offered Barcelona hope regarding a possible return for Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window.

The rumor mill is awash with rumors that Messi wants to come home in the summer, and Barca will do all they can to bring the GOAT back to where he belongs.

There’s still a lot of work to do, but Tebas says he’s hopeful it can be done, and that he wants to see Messi back in La Liga.

“Today he could not be registered, but there is still time,” he told reporters. “We are awaiting a feasibility plan. They can sell players, for sure — but they still have some players to register too “Hopefully, for La Liga, Barça will make the necessary moves for Messi to come, but we will not change a rule for Messi to return. “I would like Messi to play in this competition.”

Reports in Spain today are claiming that Barca are viewing Messi’s return as another ‘financial lever.’ The Catalans think he could bring in between 25-33% of the club’s income next season and want to offer the World Cup winner a two-year deal.