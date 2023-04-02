Eric Garcia: I’ll play anywhere Xavi asks me to for Barcelona

Eric Garcia says he’ll play wherever Xavi asks after featuring in midfield for Barcelona during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Elche in La Liga.

The center-back started alongside Sergi Roberto and Gavi in midfield at Elche and put in a solid showing as Barca moved 15 points clear.

Here’s what he made of it all:

“I’m happy with the win for the team. We knew that Elche are in a difficult situation and have a new manager. We are happy we got the job done,” he said. “Helping the team and doing anything the manager asks, I’m happy to do. The last few days I’ve been training in that position. I’m a bit more tired playing in midfield than in defense. “I’ll play anywhere the manager asks me to. My position is at center-back but if I have to play in midfield I’m happy to do so. I know I can play there. “The manager told us at the start of the season that all of us would be important. We have a very important game on Wednesday and we have to be able to rest players. We need to come out and help the badge and the team.”

Barcelona now turn their attentions to the midweek clash against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final. Xavi’s side lead 1-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.