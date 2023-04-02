 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘It was Jordi Cruyff’s idea’ - Xavi talks decision to play Eric Garcia in midfield

The coach spoke out after the win

By Gill Clark
/ new
Elche CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Xavi has been talking about the decision to play Eric Garcia in midfield for Barcelona and says it was all Jordi Cruyff’s idea.

Garcia started in midfield against Elche after Xavi admitted ahead of the game it was something he’d been thinking about for a while and had trialled in training.

Xavi was asked about Eric again after the 4-0 win and feels he did a great job on Saturday.

“It was Jordi Cruyff’s idea, he has been saying it since last season, he thinks he has the attributes to play there,” he said.

“We had a friendly game with the B team and he did well. A great performance today. We could have a great pivot.”

The position switch could be great news for Eric. The 22-year-old has slipped way down the pecking order in defense but could now have a future in midfield, particularly if Sergio Busquets leaves at the end of the season when his contract expires.

