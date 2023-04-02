Elche 0-4 FC Barcelona: Full steam ahead - FC Barcelona

There was no Sergio Busquets, no Pedri, no Frenkie de Jong, no Ousmane Dembélé, no Andreas Chistensen… But the Barça machine looked as polished as ever as Elche were swept aside by a team that has moved three points closer to mathematical confirmation of the Liga 2022/23 title.

Aleix Garrido makes FC Barcelona debut - FC Barcelona

"Ithink this is the best day of my life" said Aleix Garrido moments after making his FC Barcelona senior debut on Saturday at Elche. A lot has been said about the 19-year-old this season, and as Xavi hinted prior to the game, he may well have featured in first team squads much earlier had it not been for a nasty knee injury that saw him side-lined for four months.

150 clean sheets for Ter Stegen at FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

One more for the list for Marc ter Stegen after the German keeper once again kept a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 win away at Elche in La Liga. That was the 150th game in which the Barça shot stopper had not conceded in a blaugrana shirt.

Xavi: 'Today we showed we are a team, a family' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach plus Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski react to the win at Elche in La Liga

Xavi: Changing Eric Garcia's position was Cruyff's idea, we have a great pivot - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez revealed it was Jordi Cruyff's decision to move Eric Garcia into midfield. Centre-back Garcia played at the base of the midfield three in Saturday's 4-0 win over Elche and did very well.

Gerard Pique speaks about the Ansu Fati case - SPORT

Former Barça player Gerard Piqué has spoken about the 'Ansu Fati case' days after the player's father made an explosive statement in which he asked for more minutes for his son and said that if it were up to him, he would move him away from Barça.

Endrick and Vitor Roque will not come to Spain with Brazil - SPORT

Endrick and Victor Roque will stay in Brazil. Both players, called up in the last few hours by Brazil U-20 for three friendlies in Spain between 15 and 27 April, will not travel with their national team.

Joan Laporta: We'll defend Barca until the last drop of blood - SPORT

Joan Laporta in his purest form. This is how the Barça president appeared, energetic and forceful, at the XIV Congress of Peñas Barcelonistas de Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla that took place in Órgiva (Granada) on Friday night.

Gerard Pique offers Lionel Messi transfer warning to Barcelona - Football España

Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique has offered his view on the club’s attempts to bring Lionel Messi back to Catalonia. La Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a free transfer move for their former talisman at the end of 2022/23, if he opts to leave Paris Saint-Germain.