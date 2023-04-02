PSG fans whistle Messi as Barcelona return rumors grow

Paris Saint-Germain fans have once again voiced their feelings about Lionel Messi amid rumors he wants to return to Barcelona.

The GOAT’s name was whistled by fans when it was read out before Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash against Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

Así ha recibido el Parque de los Príncipes a Messi después del parón internacional. Sigue habiendo pitos en la Virage Auteuil, el fondo de los ultras parisinos.@diarioas pic.twitter.com/gpPMri5fqj — Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) April 2, 2023

It’s not the first time it’s happened this season and, sadly, it probably won’t be the last.

Messi’s future continues to be the subject of intense speculation, with Barcelona confirming in midweek that the club have been in touch with the GOAT about a possible return.

Rafa Yuste told a press conference that he’d love to see the forward back at the Camp Nou and there has been talks with his camp.

It’s stil not clear what Messi will do next, or whether Barca can actually afford him, but the chances of the GOAT staying at PSG are looking pretty slim at present too.