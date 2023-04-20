Xavi eager for Dembele to make Barcelona return against Atletico Madrid - report

Ousmane Dembele is expected to play some part against Atletico Madrid at the weekend as Barcelona host the Rojiblancos at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman is back in training, along with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, but it had been thought Dembele might not make his comeback until the clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Sky Sports are now reporting that Xavi wants Dembele to play against Atletico and that he will make his comeback this weekend.

Dembele hasn’t played since January because of a hamstring injury and has been sidelined for far longer than originally anticipated.

Barca have struggled somewhat without the forward in the squad and are on a pretty bad run of form in front of goal.

The Catalans haven’t found the back of the net in their last three matches and will hope to put that right against Atletico.

Dembele has eight goals and nine assists this season and his return would be a big boost ahead of the visit from Diego Simeone’s in-form side.