Xavi Hernández takes tough stance against Barcelona’s underperforming players

Xavi Hernández, the manager of FC Barcelona, has reportedly taken action against players who have not been performing well in recent matches. According to sources, Xavi has implemented measures to hold players accountable.

These measures are said to include less days off and benching players who have not been performing up to par. Xavi is reportedly taking a tough stance in an effort to motivate his players and turn things around for the team.

It remains to be seen whether these measures will have a positive impact on Barcelona’s performance in future matches. However, Xavi’s decisive action is a clear indication of his commitment to getting the team back on track and competing at the highest level.

We will see whether his approach bears fruit as Barcelona are due to take Atlético Madrid on this Sunday. The colchoneros are third in La Liga and have won all of their past five league games.