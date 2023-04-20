 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jordi Alba: I see myself at Barcelona next year

The left-back wants to continue

By Gill Clark
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FC Barcelona v Sevilla - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Jordi Alba has once again made it clear he is not thinking about leaving Barcelona and wants to continue with the club.

There have been a few whispers that Barca would quite like to offload Alba, as he’s due a lot of money next season in deferred payments, but he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

“I see myself here next year. I have not thought about anything other than continuing to play here for Barca and to keep winning trophies,” he said.

“I can still give a lot more when I am playing. When not, I can help my team-mates, which is what I am doing at the moment. And that is important.

“Barca has given me so much — given me everything — when I was small and when I returned to the first team. I have enjoyed it so much and still enjoy it now.

“Playing for Barcelona is the best place. I always want to win all the trophies I can. That is my mindset every time a season starts with Barcelona. And it will be like that next year.”

Source | The Athletic

Alba is also facing a real battle for his place this season, due to the emergence of Alejandro Balde, who has featured regularly at left-back. The veteran has made 12 La Liga starts compared to Balde’s 22.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes