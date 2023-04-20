Barcelona chief says it would be ‘stupid’ if Tebas did not help club sign Messi

Barcelona’s chief head of marketing Juli Guiu has been talking to RAC1 and made it clear the club are hoping for a bit of help when it comes to trying to re-sign Lionel Messi.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said this week that he hopes Messi returns but added the league won’t be changing any rules to help Barca.

Guiu says Messi’s return would be a big boost for the Spanish top flight and doesn’t understand why Tebas would not try to help make it happen.

“It would be good news, not with the figures that have been published, but it would be great news. He is still the number one footballer in the world, without a doubt,” said Guiu. “Haaland does not have the pull that Messi has. It is clear that his return would be positive in the world of marketing, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to come back. “It would be very stupid if he didn’t help

Speculation about a Messi return is starting to increase as we head into the business end of the season. Barcelona are certainly starting to talk about Messi a lot but there are still a lot of question marks regarding whether they can pull this out of the bag.