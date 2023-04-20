Leipzig slap €30m price tag on Barcelona-target Dani Olmo - report

Barcelona has been linked with Dani Olmo on and off for years. Those rumors have heated up recently with Olmo’s contract talks not going well at RB Leipzig.

The Spaniard's contract expires in 2024 and they want him to renew this summer or be able to sell him while still holding leverage. The report is that if he does leave, Leipzig have set the price around €30 million if he goes this summer.

Olmo has repeatedly made it clear that he’d love to return to Spain and he’d really love to come back to Barcelona. The forward left in 2014 after spending seven years at the club’s La Masia academy.

Barca making any deal for a transfer fee is unlikely this summer, but €30 million is a number they could possibly reach with strategic budgeting. Olmo could be a solid piece to Xavi’s attack if he ends up coming but there are likely to be bigger priorities this summer.