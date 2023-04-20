Barcelona willing to offer Messi two-year deal with salary similar to Lewandowski’s - report

Some reported details around the contract offer that Barcelona will present to Lionel Messi have leaked. Although getting Messi registered in La Liga will be a battle in itself, the Blaugrana are working pen to paper with the idea of making Messi an honest offer.

The reported contract offer would see Messi earn a quarter of the salary he earned in his last season at Barcelona. The offer for this upcoming season would be a gross salary of 25 million euros.

Sport reckon that works out to 13 million euros net - or about the same as Robert Lewandowski takes home this season at Barcelona following his move from Bayern. The deal would also allow Messi to terminate his contract after one year if he fancies.

Barcelona will need to further reduce their weekly wage bill to make a deal like that work and potentially sell some players too. The club will likely go to extreme lengths to make that happen, as a Messi return would be great for both parties.