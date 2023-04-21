 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona warned off Gent attacker Gift Orban

The forward only arrived in January

By Gill Clark
Barcelona only just been linked with a move for Gift Orban but have already been warned that Gent won’t be selling this summer.

Orban and Ramus Hojlund are the latest names to be added to Barcelona’s list of attacking targets, but technical director, Michel Louwagie says they won’t sell a player they only signed in January.

“Gift is a luxury problem. He still has a contract until 2027, and we didn’t get him at the end of January to sell again in July. We’ve never done that before,” he said.

Louwagie was then asked if he’d sell for 20 million euros and laughed off such talk.

“I am not going to comment on those 20 million rumors,” he said with a laugh. “We’ll see what the price will be. I once put 20 million euros on Moses Simon’s head, yes, but that was because the Dutch sell for 40, 50, 60 and now even 100 million euros.”

Source | De Morgen

A move for Orban looks unlikely but Barca are being tipped to make changes to their attack this summer, with incomings and outgoings expected.

